Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $481.85 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

