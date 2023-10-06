Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

