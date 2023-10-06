Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

