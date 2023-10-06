Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

