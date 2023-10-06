Citigroup Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $78.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,827. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

