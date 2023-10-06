Citigroup Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

