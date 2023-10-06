Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.82. 113,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,271,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 68.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

