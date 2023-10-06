ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 16,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

