ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 16,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
