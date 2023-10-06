Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $18.77 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,696,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

