Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

CWEN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 99,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 313,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

