Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Increased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Cogent Communications worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,577. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

