Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $100,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

