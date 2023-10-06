Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

COLB stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

