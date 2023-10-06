Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. 27,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

