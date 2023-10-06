Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Up 2.3%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 173,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,173,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,560 shares of company stock valued at $482,435. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

