Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

