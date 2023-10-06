Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,240,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

