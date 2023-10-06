Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $28.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

CAG traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 677,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

