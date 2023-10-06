ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $149.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. 1,119,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 23,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.