Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.72. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $12.00-$12.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of -131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average of $245.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

