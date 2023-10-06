Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $12.00-$12.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

