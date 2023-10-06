Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,532 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.