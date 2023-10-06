Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 6.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.