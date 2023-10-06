Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 6.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

COST stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

