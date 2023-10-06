Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ COST opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
