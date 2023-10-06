Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

