Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average is $286.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

