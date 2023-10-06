Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

