Country Club Bank GFN Sells 12,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

