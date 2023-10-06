Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires 28,603 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 12.5% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 77,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,917. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

