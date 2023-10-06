Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

