Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.23. 208,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.