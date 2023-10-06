Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $262.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

