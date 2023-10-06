Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 436,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,768,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $24.10 on Friday, hitting $545.42. 1,491,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average of $527.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.