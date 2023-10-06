Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $77,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

