DataHighway Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. DataHighway has a market cap of $10.74 million and $20,357.64 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

