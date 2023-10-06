Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 118.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,914,000 after buying an additional 202,233 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 379,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $375.69 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

