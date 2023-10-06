DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,820 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $101,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.65 and its 200-day moving average is $297.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.55 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

