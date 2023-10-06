DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.39% of Iron Mountain worth $63,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 38.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

IRM stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,726 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.