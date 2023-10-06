DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.40% of Kellogg worth $92,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Report on Kellogg

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

