DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $97,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

