DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $103.95 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognex were worth $103,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 94.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 56.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 163,056 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 178.1% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 195,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.