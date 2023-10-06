DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $68.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $68,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $160.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

