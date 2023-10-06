DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $67,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

