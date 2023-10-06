DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $106,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

