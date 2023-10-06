DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 33,533 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.72% of Henry Schein worth $76,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after buying an additional 78,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.66 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

