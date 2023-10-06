Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.