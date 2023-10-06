Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 492,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,836. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

