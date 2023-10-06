Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.6 %
DM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 492,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,836. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.