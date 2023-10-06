Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Upgraded at HSBC

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $51.83.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
