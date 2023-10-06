Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

